New Fast 10 report reveals why Justin Lin stepped down as director

A new report has revealed director Justin Lin's reasons for stepping down from Fast 19, the upcoming tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , multiple sources told the publication that Lin had "had enough." That is, "enough of the constantly changing script, enough of the process of making a Fast movie, and enough of the managing from the movie’s driving star and fellow producer, Vin Diesel."

As well as directing, Lin was also handling writing duties and reportedly believed that the script was finalized when filming began, but it seems Diesel and Universal had other ideas. THR recounts a meeting on April 23 that started with Diesel presenting new notes on the script and ended with a slammed door. "Justin finally had enough and said, 'This movie is not worth my mental health'," one source told the publication.

Both Lin and Diesel declined to comment on the report and a Universal spokesperson told THR: "Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew."

Lin has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier, the director behind movies including The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me , as well the Netflix series Lupin and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The Fast and Furious series is set to conclude in a two-part finale, with Diesel being joined by Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Daniela Melchior.