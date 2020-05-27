Far Cry 5 is free to play this weekend on PC

Far Cry 5 will be free to play on Uplay PC this weekend, and you can preload it right now.

The free weekend begins on Friday, May 29 at 2pm BST/9am ET/6am PT and will run until Sunday, May 31 at 5pm BST/12pm ET/9am PT. You'll have access to the base game's content for the entire weekend, and can play co-op with anyone who owns Far Cry 5. You can start pre-loading the game right now on Uplay PC, just head here .

If the free taste of Far Cry 5 gets you hooked, there will be discounts of up to 75% off all Far Cry games until June 2 on the Ubisoft Store. And yes, your progress will carry over if you buy the game after the free weekend.

Far Cry 5 takes place in a fictional region of Montana, where a doomsday cult has taken over the county under the command of it's charismatic leader. You'll play as an unnamed junior deputy sheriff trapped in Hope County, who must work with other members of the resistance to free the county from the cult's rule. It's a great game in the Far Cry series, and one that will certainly take up some of your weekend time, as our very own Leon Hurley mentions in his review .

Now's a great time to dive into a new game, and it's even better when it's free. Expect to spend around 20 hours with Far Cry 5 if you're looking to beat it before the free weekend is up. If you start on Friday that's just 6.6 hours a day…