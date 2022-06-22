Far Cry 5 is coming to Game Pass in July

The highly acclaimed Far Cry 5 is arriving on Game Pass on Friday, July 1, Microsoft has revealed.

In its latest "Coming to Game Pass" (opens in new tab) update, Xbox gave a rundown of the new Game Pass titles arriving in the rest of June as well as at the start of next month. The Shadowrun Trilogy (cloud and console) and Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) launched on the subscription service today, with FIFA 22 (console and PC) and martial arts battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint arriving on Thursday, June 23.

The big headliner is Far Cry 5, which will be the most recent game in Ubisoft's prolific series to be available on Game Pass. And the good news is that it isn't exclusive to any one platform - all Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Far Cry 5 on the cloud, console, and PC when it gets added on July 1.

In case you haven't played it, our 4/5-star review from 2018 might be of some encouragement. We heaped praise on the more focused gunplay, highly explorable locales, and dynamic side missions.

"Far Cry 5 is a continuation of everything you remember about the series, but an instalment that’s taken a good look at itself, and what it does, to work out the best possible way of doing it," reads the review. "The compact, more streamlined design never feels small and instead comes across as more achievable and event filled."

Find out where we ranked Far Cry 5 on our ranking of the best Far Cry games.