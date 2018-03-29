Far Cry 5 guide: everything you need to know to defeat the Project at Eden's Gate

Far Cry 5 is here, and the Project at Eden's Gate are taking over the town of Hope County, Montana. The Father, cult leader Joseph Seed, has initiated the 'collapse' and mobilised his followers into an armed uprising. It now falls to you, a rookie sheriff's deputy, to take control and lead the fight back against the 'Peggies', as the locals call them.

If you're going to succeed against the cult, you need to recruit allies to battle alongside you and build up a resistance capable of defeating them. To do this, we'll show you how to join forces with Guns for Hire to help you in combat, earn Resistance Points to take over regions, and other useful information to ensure you get the best out of your time in Hope County.

If you're looking for help with Far Cry 5 then you've come to the right place. We've spent countless hours exploring Hope County and fighting back against the Project at Eden's Gate, to bring you a comprehensive suite of tips, tricks, and guides to give you the edge on those pesky cultists.

Far Cry 5 Tips

There's plenty to see and do in Hope County, so you might want some pointers for how to unlock areas of the map, level up your character, and find stashes of loot. If you want to get a head start on liberating Montana, then check out our essential Far Cry 5 tips .





Far Cry 5 Resistance Points

If you want to fuel the fires of rebellion against Eden's Gate, then you'll need to earn Resistance Points so you can reclaim regions and take down members of the Seed family. If you want to make progress towards your goal as fast as possible, this is how to earn Resistance Points quickly in Far Cry 5.





Far Cry 5 Guns for Hire

It may seem like the Eden's Gate cult has complete control over Hope County, but there are still patriots out there who are willing to fight at your side. As well as the generic NPC Fighters you can recruit, there are also six Guns for Hire (and three Fangs for Hire) who can be added to your team, and these are the best Guns for Hire in Far Cry 5 (and how to get them).





Far Cry 5 Boomer The Dog

You've no doubt seen Boomer already in the build up to Far Cry 5's release - he's a good boy and the first Fang for Hire you can adopt in the game. His ability to scout and disarm enemies makes him a great companion early on, so if you want him by your side then this is how to get Boomer the dog in Far Cry 5.





Far Cry 5 Cheeseburger The Bear

Don't let Cheeseburger's name deceive you - he's a 600 pound grizzly beast, and the most powerful Fang for Hire you can adopt. The benefits of having a frigging huge bear you can set on your enemies cannot be overstated, so if you want a grizzly pal here's how to get Cheeseburger the bear in Far Cry 5.





Far Cry 5 Peaches The Mountain Lion

If stealth is more your thing, then Peaches could be the Fang for Hire you've been looking for. This mountain lion can hide in long grass and silently take down enemies without raising the alarm, so if you fancy being sneaky then this is how to get Peaches the mountain lion in Far Cry 5.





Far Cry 5 Crafting

There's still a crafting system in place in Far Cry 5, but it's nowhere near as extensive as in previous games. There are a few options to make types of bombs and medicinal boosts, using items looted from stashes and containers, and if you want to make some new items then this is how to craft in Far Cry 5.





Far Cry 5 Secret Ending

Despite the many hours of gameplay it offers, you can actually 'complete' Far Cry 5 and get an ending during the opening scene. We'll keep the information light here to avoid potential spoilers, but if you want the details then we'll show you how to get the secret Far Cry 5 ending you can unlock in the first 10 minutes of the game.





Far Cry 5 Secret Space Gun

During the course of your journey through Hope County you'll meet UFO conspiracy nut Larry Palmer, who gives you various alien-related missions to complete. Finish them all and you'll receive the Magnopulser, a Far Cry 5 secret space gun that catapults bears and liquidises bad guys - you have to try it out!





Far Cry 5 Secret Mission

You'll see plenty of strange things in Hope County, and we've already talked about giant fighting bears and secret space guns, but this mission is one you need to see. Set in O'Hara's Haunted House just inside Faith's region, one of the best Far Cry 5 missions is a Prepper Stash you could easily miss, and here's how to find it.