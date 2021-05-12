Fantastic Four fancasting favorite Emily Blunt says she’s not sure if she wants to be in a superhero movie

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski have long been Marvel fancasting favorites to take on the roles of Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm, AKA The Invisible Woman, in the MCU.

Blunt, though, has confirmed that not only has Marvel not been in touch about the role – she isn’t sure if she would be down to do a superhero movie in the first place.

"That is fancasting. No one has received a phone call, that’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'" Blunt said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

When pressed by Stern on whether superhero movies are "beneath" Blunt, she replied, "It’s not that it’s beneath me. I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. – it would’ve been amazing… but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t."

Blunt, who went on to reveal that turning down Black Widow was due to contractual obligations to film Gulliver’s Travels, might not be the first name in Kevin Feige’s little black book, though it likely won’t stop MCU diehards from manifesting Blunt’s appearance in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

No casting news on it yet, but at least we know the movie is officially in the works, as revealed by Feige next year. For more on what the MCU is planning, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4.