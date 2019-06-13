Fans want the Justice League Snyder Cut so bad they’ve paid $20,000 to fly a banner over SDCC 2019

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Wait a minute, it is a plane. The Justice League Snyder Cut story has taken its most bizarre turn yet with the news that fans have raised tens of thousands of dollars to unleash an ad campaign like no other upon SDCC 2019 in July. So, what does it involve? The usual stuff: Placards, flyers and, oh yeah, a giant banner flying above the skies of San Diego demanding the Snyder Cut be released. As you do.

This was all to get Warner Bros’ attention just 24 hours before the studio presents its Hall H offering this year. The plan? Fly a plane over the convention centre for two hours. That is, apparently, the best way to go about doing that. Shh! No one tell them that Warner Bros. doesn’t have a Hall H presence this year.

#ReleaseTheSnyder Cut has now reached its “Project Comic-Con” phase. Don’t take my word for it. Check out the GoFundMe page (H/T ReReleaseNews) that extensively charts the course of action for a Snyder Cut SDCC 2019 takeover.

Even more hilariously, this is level one (of five). The rest of the stretch goals involve other grand plans, including bus ads, billboards, and even a half-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Snyder Cut donation fund is oh-so-close to reaching its goal, too. As of writing, the complete wave of wonderfully OTT guerrilla advertising is just $700 short. So, if you want to be a part of SDCC 2019 history, you can put your money where your mouth is.

In a nice show of generosity, half of all proceeds will go towards the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, so you’re not just fuelling the desires of those who want the Holy Grail of the Justice League Snyder Cut to somehow become a thing.

Just how far can this possibly go? We could be nearing sending a copy of the Justice League into space at this point. And I’m 100% unironically down for that. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on the moon. Please.

No Snyder Cut is forthcoming (for now), so comfort yourself in the knowledge you've got all of these DC Extended Universe movies to look forward to.