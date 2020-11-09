Fallout composer is working on a next-gen title

Composer, Inon Zur, has announced that he is working on the music for an unannounced next-generation title.

Zur, the composer behind the Fallout franchise as well as Dragon Age: Origins, revealed in a Twitter post that he is working on a new game saying, “Recording a huge orchestra for a massive next-gen game. Exciting!”

Recording a huge orchestra for a massive next-gen game. Exciting! pic.twitter.com/cM8oCTbbfBNovember 7, 2020

Right now, we have no idea what this game could be, although with Zur’s history of working very closely to Bethesda, it’s possible he could be working on a new IP.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard recently discussed the development of their space RPG, Starfield , which is supposedly a long way off, with Todd saying “it’s going to be a while” before Bethesda shares anything more about their game. Nevertheless, that doesn’t necessarily mean Bethesda are not currently working on Starfield.

Another possibility would be Elder Scrolls 6 , which was announced way back at E3 2018. We haven’t heard much about Elder Scrolls 6 since its reveal, but we do know that in January, it looked like Bethesda was heading into full production as new vacancies were posted to the developer’s website. Either way, it’s exciting to speculate.

Todd Howard has recently revealed that they are overhauling their engine for Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 , with all new technologies powering Bethesda’s first IP in 25 years. Phil Spencer also revealed in a separate instance that Elder Scrolls 6 could be an Xbox Series X and PC exclusive, so it’s unclear whether we’ll be seeing Bethesda’s fantasy RPG make its way to PS5 .