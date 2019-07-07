Fallout 76’s upcoming patch will make life in the wasteland slightly easier for new and low-level characters

Bethesda recently released a blog post with a preview of the next big upcoming patch for Fallout 76. One of the biggest takeaways of the highlights given for Patch 11, which is due to be added in mid-July, is that it’s set to help new and low-level characters have a smoother introduction to the wasteland after emerging from the Vault for the first time.

“Lots of new Dwellers have been leaving Vault 76 for the first time over the past few weeks and, in Patch 11, we’re looking to make a few adjustments to help new and low-level characters have more gradual introductions to some of the game’s mechanics and challenges,” the post states.

Some examples given of how this will work in practise is that characters under level 25 will now pay fewer caps when fast traveling, and those under level 15 will have higher disease resistance. The patch will also be replacing the number of early-game Challenge rewards with items and other supplies that will give low level Dwellers a better chance at survival.

“We’re also looking to reduce creature difficulty in a few sub-regions within the Ash Heap, the Savage Divide, and Toxic Valley," the blog states, "so that Dwellers who are stepping out of the Forest for the first time have fewer encounters with higher-level enemies.”

As well as making improvements for new players, raw food will last 50% longer and food and drink will no longer lose its condition after fast travelling. Item descriptions are also being improved, with more descriptive wording added to legendary items, crafting recipes, and item mods. And finally, the patch will also address some bugs such as CAMP building errors in Pioneer Scout Challenges, and looping gunshot sound effects. The full patch notes are expected to release alongside the update later this month.

