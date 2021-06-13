Fallout 76 Steel Reign release date set for July

The free update concludes the long-running Brotherhood of Steel arc

Fallout 76: Steel Reign, the eighth major update coming to Bethesda's online RPG, now has a July 7 release date. Check out the reveal trailer for the free update above.

Steel Reign will tell the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel story arc, which began in the Steel Dawn expansion. The story continues with a bit of a moral dilemma you'll be facing after your arrival in Fort Atlas. With tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin reaching a fever pitch and Super Mutants making people disappear, you'll have two possible paths to take the Brotherhood: justice or commitment to duty.

Jordan Gerblick

