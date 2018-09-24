Where to buy Fallout 76 cheap, and details on Special Edition pre-orders

Bethesda is doing something completely new with Fallout series by turning the title into an MMO with the release of Fallout 76 on November 14. Going down the multiplayer route is a big change for the series, and while it isn't a traditional Fallout game as we know it, it incorporates settlements, crafting, and character customisation, and might just be your cup of tea, despite the new direction, with servers limited to dozens of players, rather than hundreds and assurances from Bethesda's Pete Hines that Fallout 76 will cater to as much to players looking for a single-player experience as it does for multiplayer fiends.

There are a ton of different editions to choose from, and with retailers offering their own exclusives, it can be tricky deciding where to pre-order your copy, but we've got you covered with all of the different editions along with the various bells and whistles they come with. Technically, there are only three editions; Standard, Tricentennial, and the Power Armour Edition, but with the various retailers offering their own exclusives, there are a bunch of extras to choose from. The only limit is the your budget.

Fallout 76 Special Editions and consoles

Console bundles

Nab yourself a 1TB Xbox One X along with your copy of Fallout 76.The bundle is one of three announced at Gamescom 2018 earlier this year. The console has 4K support and is available in plain black, with UK retailer GAME offering an exclusive Robot White bundle. You can check out our round up of the best Xbox One X bundles right here.

Buy it UK - £449.99 from GAME

Buy it US - $499 from Amazon

Fallout 76 Steelbook Edition

The Fallout 76 Steelbook Edition is currently only available at a single retailer in the UK, and contains the Standard Edition of the game. You can pre-order it for all platforms from Shop.To.net.

Buy it UK - £49.85 from Shop.To

Fallout 76 S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition

Exclusive to Amazon EU, this bundle comes with the Standard Edition of the game and a set of pin badges from the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L attribute range. You can opt for a three pin option that includes Strength, Charisma, & Luck attributes, or fork out an extra tenner for all seven pins; Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck

Three Pin Edition - £49.99 from Amazon (EU only)

Seven Pin Edition - £59.98 from Amazon (EU only)

Fallout 76 Perception Pack

The Fallout 76 Perception Pack is a bundle being offered by UK retailer GAME and pairs the Fallout 76 Perception Bobblehead with either the Standard or Tricentennial editions of the game. You'll save around £10 when compared to buying the game and bobblehead individually.

Fallout 76 Perception Pack - £54.99 from GAME

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Perception Pack - £84.99 from GAME

Fallout 76 Build Your Own Pip-Boy 2000 Edition

Another exclusive from UK retailer GAME, this bundle packages either the Standard or Tricentennial editions of the game with a Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Construction Kit.

Fallout 76 Build Your Own Pip-Boy 2000 Edition - £199.98 from GAME

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Build Your Own Pip-Boy 2000 Edition - £229.98 from GAME

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

The next step up from the Standard Edition, the Falliout 76 Tricentennial Edition comes with an array of in-game items. Amazon EU is also offering a Tricentennial S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition that includes seven pin badges from the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L attribute range :

Tricentennial Power Armor Customization for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial Weapon Customization for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Vault Boy Mascot Head

Patriotic Uncle Sam Outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting Emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters

Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame

Buy it UK - £79.99 from GAME

Buy it US - $79.99 from Amazon

Fallout 76 Tricentennial S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Edition - £94.98 from Amazon (EU only)

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

The Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition was unveiled back in June, and even got its very own trailer. It comes with a Tricentennial Edition Steelbook with all of the in-game bonuses that entails, as well as some real-world swag that you can display and wear to your heart's content:

A West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag

Wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with built-in voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound effects

A 21" x 21" map of Fallout 76's version of West Virginia that glows in the fucking dark

Fallout miniature figurines; tiny plastic versions of the game's Vault Dwellers, Power Armor-wearing soldiers, creatures, and more

You'll be hard pressed to find it in stock at retailers, but you can keep checking to see if it comes back in stock.

Buy it UK - £174.99 from GAME

Buy it US - $199.99 from Best Buy

If you're looking for access to the beta, that will run prior to launch, you can pre-order the game and patiently wait for your code along with confirmation of the beta dates. The beta will essentially give players access to the entire game and you'll be able to carry over your progress to the full game on release. Xbox One players will get early access, but Bethesda has yet to confirm how much of a head start they'll get.