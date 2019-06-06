Fallout 4 cheats: all the Fallout 4 console commands to cheat your way through the apocalypse

If you're having a hard time surviving in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, then you may want to use some Fallout 4 cheats to increase the odds in your favour. If you'd like to see the whole of The Commonwealth without putting in the leg work, using these codes in Fallout 4 can teleport you anywhere in the world you could want to go. Prefer to become an invincible god that can run super fast and leap over entire buildings with a single bound? Anything is possible with these Fallout 4 cheats, with the only limit being your imagination - or crashing the game if you go too far. If you're a PC player, then we have all the Fallout 4 console commands you need to become the ultimate Sole Survivor. Unfortunately if you're a console player then you won't be able to access these Fallout 4 cheats, though you can at least check out the best Fallout 4 mods to make some major improvements to your game.
How to use Fallout 4 console commands
Following the standard for a lot of PC games, to apply Fallout 4 console commands you just need to hit the tilde (~) key in-game to reveal the developer console, then enter the command code with the required variables to define it. You can stack various effects by typing in multiple commands, then press tilde again once you're done to go back into the game and see what you've done. In most cases, typing in the same code again will reverse the original effect.
As for any game where you're tinkering around with modification codes and playing in ways that weren't originally intended, it's highly likely that some of these commands (or combinations of them) can produce game-breaking glitches or crash everything. For that reason, you should absolutely create a back up save before you start messing about, so you have a 'safe' state to fall back on should you accidentally send the whole world to pot. Don't forget that using these Fallout 4 cheats will also disable achievements, so you'll need to stay legit if you want to keep earning those awards.
Player Fallout console commands
tgm
Turn on God mode, for full invincibility to damage and radiation, plus infinite ammo and carry capacity etc
tim
Turn on Immortal mode, where you can take damage but will never die. This can irreparably break your character if you get decapitated or lose a limb from a kill animation
tcl
Turn on No-clip mode, so you can walk in the air and through walls
player.resethealth
Refills your health to full
showlooksmenu player 1
Change your appearance - make sure your face in visible on screen
showspecialmenu
Change your name and assign SPECIAL points
csb
Clears any blood, dust etc effects from your screen
coc CellID
Teleport to the specified CellID location. A list of CellIDs is here
coc qasmoke
Teleport to a testing room containing almost every item in the game. Use the command again with a different CellID to exit
player.additem ItemID #
Change the ItemID to the item you wish to put in your inventory, and # to the amount of that item you want. A list of ItemIDs is here
player.setav VariableID #
Sets the stated VariableID to the entered amount to alter your stats. A list of VaribleIDs is here
player.setav speedmult #
Sets the speed of your character to the entered value, where 100 is standard and 200 is double speed
setgs fJumpHeightMin #
Sets the height of your jump, where 90 is standard. If you increase this too much then you will take fall damage when jumping, unless you also enter setgs fjumpfallheightmult 0 or enable God mode
player.addperk PerkID
Adds the stated PerkID to your character. A list of PerkIDs is here - note that you also need to add any preceding perks in the order they unlock
CGF "Game.AddPerkPoints" #
Add the specific number of Perk Points, which can then be spent
player.setlevel #
Replace # with the level to set your player to
lock
unlock
Point at a door, terminal, safe etc then use these code to lock or unlock them
activate
Point at a object then use this code to activate it when normally a switch or other trigger is required
World Fallout 4 console commands
tm
Toggle the GUI display - this also turns off the console command display, so you'll need to enter ~tm again to see what you're typing
tmm 1
Turn on all map markers, switch 1 with 0 to turn them all off, or 1,0,1 to turn them all on as undiscovered (no fast travel)
tfc
Enter free camera mode, add 1 to pause the game
screenshot
Take a screenshot and save it in the root Fallout4.exe directory
sucsm #
Replace # to alter the speed of the free camera, use 10 for half speed, 20 for default, or 40 for double speed
tfow
Toggles the fog on the local map
gr
Toggles God-Ray
tg
Toggles grass
ts
Toggles sky display
tws
Toggles water display
set timescale to #
Change # to determine the speed time passes at (number of game seconds per actual second), where 1 is realtime and 20 is default
sgtm #
Change # to determine the game speed multiplier, where 0.5 is half speed and 2 is double speed etc. Going too high can crash the game
fw WeatherID
sw WeatherID
Replace WeatherID with the type of weather you want to activate, using fw to instantly activate it or sw for a gradual change. A list of WeatherIDs is here
Quest Fallout 4 console commands
caqs
Completes all quest stages and awards all quest items, likely to bug or crash
saq
Starts all quests, very likely to crash
sqo
Displays all objectives for all quests
sqt
Displays all targets for current quests, shows QuestIDs
sqs QuestID
Display all stages for the specific QuestID. A list of QuestIDs is also here
movetoqt QuestID
Travel to the target of the specific QuestID
completequest QuestID
completeallobjectives QuestID
Completes quest with the specific QuestID, completing all objectives may be more reliable
resetquest QuestID
Resets quest with the specific QuestID
Faction Fallout 4 console commands
player.addtofaction FactionID #
TargetID.addtofaction FactionID #
Adds you or the specified target to the stated FactionID, replacing # with 0 for friend or 1 for ally. A list of FactionIDs is here
player.removefromfaction FactionID
TargetID.removefromfaction FactionID
Removes you or the specified target from the stated FactionID
player.removefromallfactions
TargetID.removefromallfactions
Removes you or the specified target from all factions. If used on yourself then this also removed you from the technical "player" faction required for game functions, so add this back with player.addtofaction 0001c21c 1
setally FactionID FactionID # #
Set two FactionIDs to be friendly with each other, replacing # with 0 for friend or 1 for ally
setenemy FactionID FactionID # #
Set two FactionIDs to be enemies with each other, replacing # with 0 for neutral or 1 for enemy
NPC Fallout 4 console commands
tdetect
Turn off all AI detection
tai
Toggle non-combat AI for NPCs
tcai
Toggle combat AI for NPCs
targetID.sexchange
Switches gender of targeted NPC, prone to bugs. A list of targetIDs for NPCs is here
targetID.tc
Toggles control of the targeted NPC. Use with player.tc to stop your own character moving at the same time
targetID.kill
Kills the targeted NPC, as long as they're not essential
killall
Kills all non-essential NPCs and creatures in the vicinity
kah
Kills all hostiles in the vicinity
targetID.resurrect
Return a dead targeted NPC to life
player.moveto TargetID
Moves you to the stated NPC or item
TargetID.moveto player
Moves the stated NPC or item to you
showbartermenu
Allows you to barter with NPCs
Phew, with that many Fallout 4 console commands to play with that should be enough to keep you busy until the radiation finally dissipates. If you're not able to make certain commands work, or you just want to know more about the options available, then enter help in the console command window and more instructions will follow.
