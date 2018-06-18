Fallout 4 Bobblehead locations guide

If our current desire to own all of the Best Funko Pops is anything to go by, Fallout 4's inclusion of little bobblehead figurines to track down while civilisation lies in ruins around you is right on the mark. Iconic for the series, these plastic Vault-Tec statues will look super classy in your settlement, and you can even craft a bobblehead stand to proudly display your collection within your home to be the envy of all your wasteland peers.

Their benefits are more than just cosmetic though, as each bobblehead you recover will also permanently increase one of your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats and perks, so it's definitely worth finding them. There are 20 bobbleheads to locate in total, just waiting for you to give them a new home, so get started by choosing one from the list below and we'll show you where you can pick them up.

Table of Contents:

