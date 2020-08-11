Fall Guys guide: Everything you need to know to become a jelly bean champion

Fall Guys has arrived, and it's already made a huge mark on the battle royale scene with a gameshow twist on the genre. The game pits a group of 60 jelly bean-like characters with brightly coloured outfits and comical costumes against each other, as they face off across a series of mini-games with the ultimate goal of winning the crown in the final round. There's a lot of bumbling and some questionable physics involved, so you may be looking for a Fall Guys guide to help you through it all, and that's why we're here to help. Our round up will tell you everything you need to know about Fall Guys, so you can be in the best position to complete an Episode on top of that podium.

Fall Guys review: "There's little standing in the way between Fall Guys and world domination"

Score: Four and a half stars

Our Fall Guys review highlights the approachability of the game thanks to the simplicity of both the premise and the controls, as well as the variety on offer across the wide selection of mini-games. The 60 player battle royales feature plenty of laughs and some sweaty-palmed showdowns on the way to the crown, but whatever happens it always pulls you back in for more.

Fall Guys tips

There are 24 different rounds in total, and all of them have particular strategies that can increase your chances of winning, or at least surviving. We've gathered a set of Fall Guys tips to help get you through anything the game throws at you.

Fall Guys servers down

With over 2 million new players on PC alone, the initial days after release were marked by regular server outages and game disconnections. If you're getting error messages suggesting there are Fall Guys servers down, we've got the latest information on their status.

Fall Guys patch notes

As with all online launches these days, we can expect the game to continually evolve and incorporate new features to meet the needs of the growing player base. Keep an eye on the Fall Guys patch notes for all the latest news on changes and additions being made.

Fall Guys Season 2

It's still a way off, but there's already an in-game countdown to the end of the initial season, which means Fall Guys Season 2 is on the way at some point. We've got all the information on when we expect it to go live, and what fresh ideas could be introduced.

Fall Guys crossplay

With all of the players spread across PS4 and PC, it's possible that some of your friends will be battling it out on a different format. We look at the current situation with Fall Guys crossplay and see what news there is about future developments with this feature.

Fall Guys split screen

With the large selection of quirky mini-games on offer, this battle royale makes the perfect party game, and there's already the option to invite friends into your squad. If you're looking for Fall Guys split screen to get some couch co-op going, we've got the latest information.

Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

At the moment, all of this fun is exclusive to PS4 and PC players, but it might not be that way forever. With the growing popularity it's only natural that Mediatonic will be looking into Fall Guys Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, so it could just be a matter of time before those consoles get on board.