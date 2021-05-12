Ewan McGregor clarifies whether Noel Gallagher gave him lightsaber lessons

Ewan McGregor recently verified a story shared by Noel Gallagher about the two of them having a lightsaber fight some 20 years ago. McGregor recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his current projects, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

Kimmel asked McGregor about Gallagher's lightsaber story in which the actor claimed to have given McGregor lessons on wielding the weapon of choice in the Star Wars franchise.

According to McGregor, Gallagher didn't give him what he would call lessons. Instead, the two had what McGregor says was more of a battle that took place in the garden at Gallagher's home the morning after his 30th birthday party. "I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden," the Obi-Wan Kenobi star said.

When Kimmel asked who won the fight, McGregor said he would be surprised if either of them could remember. It sounds like McGregor might have lost, but neither participant has confirmed or denied it, but it's safe to assume it was all in good fun. You can watch the full interview below.

The highly-anticipated Disney special event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is currently in production, recently began filming last month. The story will begin 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen is also returning to reprise his role as Anakin/Darth Vader. The rest of the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream on Disney Plus sometime next year, but for now, you can check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus while you wait.