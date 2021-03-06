Evil Inside is a PT-inspired horror game coming to PS5 this month

Ever since the Silent Hills demo PT met its untimely demise back in 2014, we've seen its ghost in games like Layers of Fear, Visage, and more, but Evil Inside might be the most blatantly PT-inspired game we've seen so far.

Not that that's necessarily a bad thing, mind. If done right, PT-inspired games can be enjoyable homages to one of the best horror games ever, or potentially stand on their own as distinct and innovative experiences with some familiar undertones. Evil Inside, an upcoming PS4 and PS5 "psychological horror" game launching on March 25, seems like it would fit more into the former camp, but it still looks like it could be a lot of fun.

The Evil Inside announcement trailer walks us through the claustrophobic hallways of a two-story house, where we see glimpses of the supernatural peering down at us from the indoor balcony and looming in the distance. Cluttered end tables and crooked picture frames accent the corridors, stuff flashes in and out of vision, and the lights turn red randomly. Certainly sounds familiar, but is Evil Inside a "PT clone?" Well, not technically - the spirit likes to scurry backwards on its hands and feet whereas Lisa usually just stands there, and at the end of one hallway there's a distorted image of a well like the one Samara crawls out of in The Ring.

(Image credit: JanduSoft S.L.)

So yeah, there are some differences between PT and Evil Inside, but for the most part it looks like a harmless horror game made by people who were heavily influenced by Kojima's work. We'll just have to wait a few more weeks to see if it's a worthy spiritual successor to PT or something less memorable.

Evil Inside is being developed by Spanish indie developer JanduSoft S.L., and you can catch it on PS4 and PS5 on March 25.

A recent report says a new Silent Hill game is in the works from a "prominent" Japanese studio.