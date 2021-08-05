Evil Dead: The Game delayed to next year as it adds a single-player mode

An Evil Dead: The Game delay means the 4v1 Deadite slaughterfest is no longer set to arrive this year.

The video game based on the campy horror film series (and its TV spinoff, Ash vs. Evil Dead) was first announced back in December 2020 with a broad "2021" release window. Publisher Saber Interactive revealed it's now targeting a February 2022 arrival on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

We want to thank everyone for your understanding and support and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell.August 5, 2021 See more

While it's disappointing for folks who were looking forward to playing, it does come with some encouraging news : the developers will use some of that extra time to create a single-player version so you can take on the forces of darkness without heading online, and without needing to argue about who gets to play as Bruce Campbell.

Evil Dead: The Game takes the same basic 4v1 approach to survival horror action as Dead By Daylight - which is appropriate, since main character Ash has also appeared as a playable character there. The lone villain player controls the Kandarian Demon, but they can also take control of Deadites, survivors, and even the environment itself to hasten the heroes' demise. Also, you get to drive Ash's 1973 Oldsmobile Delta around. Can't do that in Dead By Daylight.

Evil Dead fans also have the upcoming HBO Max film Evil Dead Rise to look forward to . While Ash himself will be absent, Campbell has confirmed it will be all about the Necronomicon and its place in history .