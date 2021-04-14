Everything announced during today's Nintendo Indie World showcase

Today's Nintendo Indie World livestream wasn't the longest showcase the company has ever put forward, but it was packed full of announcements. The headline reveal was arguably Oxenfree 2, but beyond that there were plenty of other upcoming indie games shown off for your Switch.

Whether you missed the livestream or just want to catch up on all of the announcements, here's everything that was shown off:

Road 96 , a procedural narrative game inspired by 90s road movies where each story is unique, launching later this year.

which launches later this year, both come from Annapurna Interactive.

a point and click comedy adventure. Adventurous and full of surprises, it's also available later today. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features the iconic heroes in a half shell, drawing heavily from some old Turtles classics. It'll be available on Switch later this year.

features the iconic heroes in a half shell, drawing heavily from some old Turtles classics. It'll be available on Switch later this year. CrisTales is set in a fairy-tale world where you can travel back in time during combat to make your opponents easier to dispatch. Inspired by classic JRPGs, it's launching on July 20.

is set in a fairy-tale world where you can travel back in time during combat to make your opponents easier to dispatch. Inspired by classic JRPGs, it's launching on July 20. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a hack-and-slash roguelike set in the depths of an underworld inspired by Eastern mythology, and will launch in 2021.

is a hack-and-slash roguelike set in the depths of an underworld inspired by Eastern mythology, and will launch in 2021. Aztech: Forgotten Gods offers a deep story within an action-packed universe, drawing from Mexican culture and mythology as well as futuristic tech. It's set to release this fall.

offers a deep story within an action-packed universe, drawing from Mexican culture and mythology as well as futuristic tech. It's set to release this fall. Skul: The Hero Slayer is an action platformer with roguelike elements, putting players in control of an adventurous skeleton. Offering fast-paced combaat and some incredible pixel-art, it launches this summer.

is an action platformer with roguelike elements, putting players in control of an adventurous skeleton. Offering fast-paced combaat and some incredible pixel-art, it launches this summer. Art of Rally, a super-stylish celebration of some serious drift, coming this summer.

a super-stylish celebration of some serious drift, coming this summer. KeyWe, a puzzle game set in a post office run by Kiwi birds, launching on Switch in August.

a puzzle game set in a post office run by Kiwi birds, launching on Switch in August. Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective, a 2D detective puzzler set in a beautiful hand-drawn city, arriving on Switch some time in the next few months.

a 2D detective puzzler set in a beautiful hand-drawn city, arriving on Switch some time in the next few months. Weaving Tides, an adventure game set in a carpet, arriving on Switch in Q1 2021.

an adventure game set in a carpet, arriving on Switch in Q1 2021. The House of the Dead: Remake , a rebuilt version of the iconic arcade game, set to launch later this year.

, a rebuilt version of the iconic arcade game, set to launch later this year. Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights , a dark fantasy 2D RPG where you unravel the mysteries of a broken kingdom, arriving June 21.

, a dark fantasy 2D RPG where you unravel the mysteries of a broken kingdom, arriving June 21. Beasts of Maravilla Island , an adventure game with something of a Pokemon Snap vibe, available on Switch in June.

, an adventure game with something of a Pokemon Snap vibe, available on Switch in June. Fez , the iconic and mind-bending 2D platformer in which you're the only person who can perceive an extra dimension. It's arriving on Switch later today.

, the iconic and mind-bending 2D platformer in which you're the only person who can perceive an extra dimension. It's arriving on Switch later today. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, the followup to the haunting and acclaimed indie hit from Night School Studios, is set to release some time in 2021, continuing the story of Edwards Island.

There's also an Indie World sale, kicking off today and running until April 25.

It's worth noting, as Nintendo pointed out at the very beginning of its showcase, that everything announced today is subject to some degree of change, particularly with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still be felt throughout the games industry.

