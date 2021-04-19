Euphoria showrunner has a new HBO series in the works

Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson has set his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter – another TV show for HBO.

Levinson will executive produce an adaptation of Ohio, the novel by Stephen Markley. The series will focus on one fateful summer night in 2013 when four former classmates return to their hometown – a fictional Midwestern town ravaged by the 2008 recession, an opioid crisis, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – each carrying their own regrets and secrets. It's described as equal parts murder mystery and social critique, and Markley will write the series.

The filmmaker is best known for creating and writing Euphoria, the HBO teen drama series about a group of high school students and their experiences with friendship, love, sex, drugs, and trauma. Zendaya stars in the lead role, and she became the youngest person to win the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on the series. Season 1 debuted in 2019 and a second season is on the way, with two hour-long specials airing in December 2020 and January 2021.

Levinson's last project was the Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie , starring John David Washington and Zendaya, which he wrote and directed. He also co-wrote the upcoming movie Deep Water, a psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas about a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and begin playing deadly mind games against one another.