Meet Marvel’s new superteam in these exclusive Eternals images

Following up the resounding box-office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might just be the series’ most ambitious yet. Eternals is set to introduce audiences to a new cosmic corner of the MCU, with a tale of 10 immortal aliens – known as Eternals – who’ve lived on Earth for thousands of years, after arriving with the purpose of protecting its inhabitants from the monstrous Deviants. As the threat has been dormant for quite some time, the Eternals been somewhat inactive, but the surge of energy created by the Thanos-destroying snap is about to change that…

Directed by Nomadland Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film features an expansive ensemble of characters, and one of the biggest superhero casts seen outside of an Avengers crossover, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan (who returns to the MCU in a new role after appearing as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel).

Eternals features on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine, and below you can see some exclusive new images from the huge cover feature. The pics feature Zhao and Chan (who plays Sersi) on set, as well as Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Lia McHugh’s Sprite, Madden’s laser-eyed Ikaris, and Jolie’s Thena and Don Lee’s Gilgamesh. Check them out:

The film is set to have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, and it could also be a game-changer in terms of representation on screen, given the diversity of its superhero line up.

Eternals is set to open in cinemas on 5 November. For much more on the film and interviews with *all* the major players – including Zhao, her Eternals cast, and Kit Harington, who plays the non-superpowered human Dane Whitman – grab a copy of the brand-new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves this Thursday, September 16. And as this is a special line-up, there’s not one but FOUR covers to collect, featuring all 10 heroes. Check them out below…

