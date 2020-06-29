Epic Games calls PS5 a "masterpiece of systems design" in new interview with Official PlayStation Magazine

Epic Games' VP of engineering Nick Penwarden has called the PS5 a "masterpiece of systems design", after working with the console's dev kit to help create last month's jaw-dropping Unreal Engine 5 tech demo.

In a new interview with Official PlayStation Magazine, Penwarden described PlayStation's next-gen console as "revolutionary" for the strides its making in processing power and data management.

"The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design," says Penwarden. "Not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy."

Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic, also spoke to OPM, explaining that "next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences."

You can read the full Epic Games interview and more in the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, on sale from tomorrow, June 30. Why not subscribe to get every new edition delivered directly to your door for a lower price?

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2020 on the way, or watch the video below for the first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.