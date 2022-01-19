Encanto's catchiest tune beats Let It Go to become Disney's biggest animated song in decades

Encanto's catchiest song has overtaken "Let It Go" as Disney's biggest song from an animated movie since 1995.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the surprise hit from the new Disney movie, has stormed the charts and hit number four on the Billboard Hot 100. That means it has surpassed the Frozen tune's number five peak, and so become Disney's biggest hit from an animated movie in decades, per Billboard.

The report adds that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is tied for the second-highest position for a Disney song from an animated film since the Billboard list began in 1958. It joins The Lion King's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", which took fourth place in '94, and Pocahontas' "Colors of the Wind," which ranked at number four in '95. But, "Bruno" hasn't quite topped Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's cover of Aladdin's "A Whole New World," which hit number one in '93.

Hamilton and In the Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the songs for the Encanto soundtrack, with "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performed by Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Adassa (Dolores), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), and the film's cast. The soundtrack previously topped the Billboard 200 album chart, becoming only the sixth soundtrack of an animated movie ever to do so.

The song reveals why the Madrigal family don't like to discuss their estranged relative Bruno, detailing his predictions of misfortune – which always come true. But, Mirabel has seen herself in one of Bruno's visions, so needs to discover the truth about her uncle if she wants to save the Madrigals' magic.

The huge success of "Bruno" might come as some surprise, considering "Let It Go" has been practically inescapable since 2013. Elsa's big solo is performed by Idina Menzel, and was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Encanto streams free on Disney Plus for subscribers now. If you're all caught up, check out our roundup of the best movies on Disney Plus to find more show-stopping musical numbers.