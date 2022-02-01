Encanto's scrapped post-credits scene is now available to watch online

Encanto , Disney's latest animated movie, was meant to have a post-credits scene, though it was ultimately cut. However, the movie's co-director Jared Bush has now shared the short scene on Twitter.

Encanto follows the Madrigals, a Colombian family who all have magical gifts – except for Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). However, when Mirabel finds out that her family members are losing their magic, she sets out to find a solution.

The scrapped post-credits scene features Chispi the capybara, a friend of Mirabel's brother Antonio (whose gift is being able to talk to animals), who crops up throughout the film. In the short clip, he is doused in water after he attempts to urinate on the walls of the Madrigals magical house.

We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go... but the hilarious @darrinbutters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!! #ENCANTO

"We considered an after credit joke to end the movie, but ultimately felt going out on the emotion and joy of the family coming back together was the way to go…" Bush explained in a tweet posted alongside the scene. "But the hilarious Darrin Butters animated it!! So here you go! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR WATCHING WITH US!!"

The movie has been a big hit, with the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" beating Frozen 's "Let It Go" to become Disney's biggest tune from an animated movie since 1995. Hamilton helmer Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the songs in the movie. It also received three nominations at this year's Golden Globes, winning the award for Best Animated Feature Film.