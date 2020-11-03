Elder Scrolls Online Markarth DLC introduces new story quests for PC and Stadia

The Markarth story zone DLC is now live for The Elder Scrolls Online, but only for players on PC and Google Stadia.

Below, you can check out the full launch trailer for the new Markarth story content in The Elder Scrolls Online, the culmination of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline. The Markarth content will be launching for both PS4 and Xbox One players later this month, on November 10.

The Markarth story content revolves around the player character and their allies heading into the Reach to take on a vampire lord and their army. This is sure giving me flashback's to Skyrim's vampire-related content, which debuted in the Dawnguard expansion for the main game shortly after launch.

Update 28 for The Elder Scrolls Online is launching today alongside the Markarth DLC. While this update chiefly fixes a slew of bugs and glitches for all players on all platforms, it crucially introduces the Item Set Collection feature, which allows players to free up tons of inventory space by adding items to their Collections and bundling them together.

The Tamriel Together event is still in full swing for all Elder Scrolls Online players. A annual celebration of the game's community, the event rewards players for taking part in various event quests with pets, costumes, furnishings, Event Tickets, and more.

