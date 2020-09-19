New quest Markarth brings The Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim to a close

Bethesda today revealed Markarth, "the culmination of The Elder Scrolls Online ’s Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure".

The new content will release for Elder Scrolls Online on November 2 for PC/Mac, Google Stadia, and a week later on November 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Markarth will be available for free to those with an ESO Plus membership but for those using the Public Test Server, you can get a sneak peek on September 21 with "more of Markarth in the weeks to come".

If you're super keen you can get started right now, though, as the Markarth Prologue questline is currently "completely free" and will lead directly into the main storyline of the Markarth DLC "and the conclusion to the year-long story".

"The Dark Heart of Skyrim epic concludes with The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth," teases Bethesda. "Explore a dangerous new zone with the Reach, gather a band of unlikely allies, and confront a Vampire Lord and his ancient army. Markarth also introduces a new solo arena, Vateshran Hollows, designed to test the strength, wits, and resolve of players with challenging bosses, multiple unlockable paths, and powerful, hidden secrets."

The developer also gave details of Lost Treasures of Skyrim, the in-game event running from September 23 to October 5, 2020. From next week, the event "challenges the ESO community to unlock three tiers of collectible rewards that include new cosmetics, a pet, a new house, and the first of a new type of collectible: houseguests".

To unlock the new rewards you need to use the Antiquities system to dig up Tamriel's lost treasures. The more you find, "the quicker fellow Greymoor players will unlock the goods".

As for what's next? There's the Witches Festival (October 22 – November 3), Undaunted Celebration (November 25 – December 12), and New Life Festival (December 21 – January 2, 2021) along with the end-of-year promotion, #TamrielTogether, which will offer an "amazing sweepstake".

