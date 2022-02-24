The Elden Ring weapon scaling system and bonus damage explained

The Elden Ring weapon scaling damage system is designed to take whatever attributes your character's good at - or possibly not - and translate it into bonus damage on the weapon you have equipped. Whether it's using Strength, Dexterity, Faith or any other attribute, scaling turns your stats into damage - but how does it work exactly? And can you adjust the scaling on weapons? We'll explain the Elden Ring weapon scaling system below and how you can use it to your advantage.

Elden Ring weapon scaling explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Weapon scaling in Elden Ring is a special mechanic whereby certain weapons gain bonuses depending on your stats. It's a little hard to explain, so we'll go over it step-by-step below.

Let's take the Uchigatana starting weapon for the Samurai class. When we look at its stats, we see its base form, for us, has 115+18 attack power. This is the damage it does when used on enemies.

attack power. This is the damage it does when used on enemies. The 115 is the standard Uchigatana damage. Our attributes don't affect this part. The only way to change this number is to upgrade it with an anvil or blacksmith, or to modify the weapon with Ashes of War, and even then, our attributes won't impact it. This'll be the same no matter who holds this blade.

is the standard Uchigatana damage. Our attributes don't affect this part. The only way to change this number is to upgrade it with an anvil or blacksmith, or to modify the weapon with Ashes of War, and even then, our attributes won't impact it. This'll be the same no matter who holds this blade. However, the bonus +18 part is based on our attributes. Beneath the attack power we can see that this weapon has a section called Attribute Scaling, and it has D-grade scaling both Strength and Dexterity.

part is based on our attributes. Beneath the attack power we can see that this weapon has a section called Attribute Scaling, and it has D-grade scaling both Strength and Dexterity. These grades mean that our character's Strength and Dexterity attributes are both being considered for this weapon's bonus damage, the scaling acting as a multiplier. As we increase either of these attributes by levelling at Sites of Grace, the weapon will do more bonus damage.

However, the multiplier offered by scaling can also change. Upgrade or modify the Uchigatana, and the Dexterity scaling will change from a D-grade to a C-grade, or even better. This means that any change to our Dexterity has an even greater effect, as the multiplier increases.

We can see that levelling up the weapon is having a minor improvement effect on the scaling (though not enough to take it out of the D-grade), and consequently if we committed to the upgrade, it'd take the bonus damage from +18 to +20, even though our Dexterity - the stat it's based on - never changed. That's the power of scaling for you!

All this means that the best thing you can do is to find a weapon that scales to your best stat, and does so in a big way. If you're really good at Strength, you want a weapon with A-grade Strength scaling. Then keep levelling up that attribute for the maximum payoff - a weapon that does game-changing damage.

How to improve and change weapon scaling

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

It is possible to alter a weapon's attribute scaling beyond simply improving it with Smithing Stones. Applying Ashes of War allows you to choose new "qualities" for the weapon that worsen some scaling and improve others. A Keen quality, for example, worsens Strength scaling while improving Dexterity scaling.

Players can also find Whetstones throughout the game that increase the options for qualities, including adding bonus effects like fire or ice damage. These can be very useful, but it's still important to recognise the best use of scaling. At the end of the day, you want your weapon to be doing as much damage as possible.

