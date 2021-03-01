Elden Ring trailer and images leak, but they're not all legit

It looks like a leaked Elden Ring trailer may be circulating online ahead of a long-awaited official announcement about FromSoftware's next game, but take any individual videos or images you see with several grains of salt.

According to reports from VGC , Eurogamer , and beyond, a partial, off-screen recording of a new Elden Ring trailer has been making the rounds around the internet for the last few weeks. While some have shared snippets from the trailer on social media, others are taking the opportunity to sow confusion by uploading grainy, altered footage of other Souls-like games and claiming it comes from the source in question.

We've reached out to Bandai Namco to see if it can share any information about the allegedly leaked trailer or any updates on Elden Ring in general. Even as confusion remains about what specifically is from the leaked trailer and what is from fakers, it looks like we're finally due to get some kind of official update on Elden Ring in the weeks or months ahead.

Xbox marketing chief Aaron Greenberg got out ahead of reports that an Elden Ring showcase was planned for an upcoming Microsoft event, saying outright that "this is not happening" . However, it could still surface at any number of other events - including, potentially, a special presentation from Bandai Namco itself . We'll update this story with any response from Bandai Namco, and we'll keep an eye out for any new Elden Ring info in the meantime.