Elden Ring Stonesword Key explained and how to get more

Elden Ring Stonesword Keys can be found across the Lands Between and used on special seals and locks to access new areas, ranging from deep dungeons to small vaults. You’re sure to find at least something valuable inside, so it’s well worth spending some of your Stonesword Keys to see what you can pick up. Although be on your guard as not all of them are totally safe. Here’s how Elden Ring Stonesword Keys work and how you can get more of them.

What are Elden Ring Stonesword Keys?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Stonesword Keys are a relatively rare type of consumable item found throughout Elden Ring. As the name suggests, these are little stone items shaped like swords that act as keys for special sealed areas that you’ll find every so often (you can't use them as weapons, sadly). These sealed areas can range from small rooms containing loot, shortcuts, alternate travel paths, and even entire dungeons with horrible boss monsters that need dispatching to get the treasure within.

To use Elden Ring Stonesword Keys to open a seal, you’ll need to head over to the Imp statue that should be nearby – there is one for every seal so keep an eye out for it. Some seals will require multiple Stonesword Keys to unlock – usually two – but some will already have a key inserted, leaving you to add in the final one.

Follow the button prompt to insert the key(s) and you’ll permanently bring down the seal, provided you have enough Elden Ring Stonesword Keys in your inventory. If you don’t have enough, you’ll get a message telling you that more are needed, so return when you’ve gathered up a few more. Use one of our Elden Ring tips and mark it on the map so that you can easily find it later.

Because these keys are consumable, it does mean that they will be removed from your inventory and cannot be retrieved once they have been used to bring down a seal. You’ll need to scavenge or buy more from all over the Lands Between to open more seals and plunder the loot. Early in Elden Ring, Stonesword Keys are hard to come by, so it’s not always a good idea to spend your keys whenever you can either – take note of the information we’ve got on the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave, which is the first Stonesword Key seal you’ll come across, below.

If you're uncertain about whether to use a key or not, it can help to look at the online messages left by other players. Limited as these are, they can give an inclination of what to find, as the community is (generally) pretty good about informing each other. If a message refers to "faith", for example, it's likely there's an item for Clerics and Faith builds on the other side.

How to get more Elden Ring Stonesword Keys

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While Stonesword Keys are rare, you will still be able to find a fair few as you progress through Elden Ring. You can pick one up early in the game from the Stormhill Shack – a decrepit shack that’s not too far off the main path to Stormveil Castle. Later in the game, you’ll find that plenty of merchants also sell Stonesword Keys, allowing you to properly stock up and break through previously unopened seals. However, they tend to sell them in limited numbers, rather than as a permanent option, so you can't just save up and fill your inventory.

Stonesword Keys can be found anywhere, though we found they're slightly more common in older, more impressive areas - castles, ruins, buildings, etc - rather than out in the wild. This isn't a hard-and-fast rule though, and players should keep an eye out no matter where they are.

Fringefolk Hero’s Grave

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Be aware that you’ll find your first Imp statue and Elden Ring Stonesword Key seal within minutes of completing the tutorial area. You’ll find this seal as you head through the ruins towards the lift that leads to Limgrave. You’ll spot a Site of Grace, and to the right of it, there will be a white, misty wall and an Imp statue nearby. Breaking this seal leads to the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon area.

However, we do not advise opening it early in the game, particularly if you’ve chosen the Stonesword Keys as your Elden Ring Keepsake. The Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is an incredibly challenging area, particularly for new players, that is blocked off by a giant pool of poison. The poison alone is problematic enough, but even if you wade through the poisonous liquid, you’ll still face traps, ghostly enemies, and a tough boss with vicious attacks. There is plenty of loot to pick up along the way, but overall, this entire area should be left alone until you’ve leveled up your Attributes and weapons considerably.

Still, we do recommend going back at some point, as it holds a very powerful talisman called the Erdtree's Favor Talisman, that boosts your HP, stamina and equip load. That alone can be kind of a game-changer, and you don't even need to kill the boss for it, as it's halfway down guarded by a couple of Grafted.

