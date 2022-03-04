Elden Ring runes are up for grabs on eBay for real money

Elden Ring runes are popping up all over eBay, and you can buy them for real-world cash.

As reported by Eurogamer, players are turning to the online auction platform to sell their runes, which are the equivalent of in-game currency in Elden Ring. Runes are the all-important key to leveling up, purchasing new equipment, and generally progressing throughout the game.

Typically, you can earn runes by way of normal gameplay. It's not the fastest process, especially if you tend to struggle with the game. But you can spend your real-world cash instead if you want to skip all the hard work with a quick trip to eBay.

There, sellers are advertising 2,000,000 runes for "fast level up" and "fast item drop" for $14.99, "1-2,000,000 runes" at various price options, from $9.30 to $80, and even a whopping 34.6 million runes for $45. It depends on how much you want to spend, of course. More importantly, it depends on whether you find a reputable seller -- if you can even determine that.

It isn't as easy as just receiving a deposit of runes in your "account". Sellers will work to contact buyers and then summon them into their game. They'll provide runes, as long as you meet them at the pre-agreed time and spot. If you chose a reputable seller, they'll deliver your goods and you'll be several runes richer.

As is the case with any digital transaction that operates within a slightly gray area, especially within the confines of eBay, it really comes down to whether you're comfortable purchasing a dubious item like in-game currency. It's impossible to tell whether the sellers you interact with will actually deliver, or if they'll scam you. Such is the nature of many online transactions, but these types are especially risky.

It may take some time to earn all the runes you want to level up your Tarnished character the way you want to, but you won't be out any real-world money that way.

