Elden Ring PS4 performance video shows how the game runs on last-gen consoles

A new Elden Ring PS4 performance video shows how well the game runs on the last-gen PlayStation console.

YouTuber Lance McDonald has shared footage of the Elden Ring Network test running on a base PS4 console. As the YouTuber explains, it makes sense to see how the upcoming FromSoftware game will run on a PS4 - rather than a PS5 or Xbox Series X - ahead of the game’s 2022 release as it is still one of the most popular consoles found in people’s homes at the moment.

As soon as the video begins McDonald praises their 20 hour long experience with the Elden Ring Network test and begins by discussing the level of detail found as soon as players step into Limbrave. "The combination of scale and density which is immediately on display is like nothing seen before in this game engine."

In terms of gameplay, McDonald explains that Elden Ring retains its fluidity "regardless of whether by slow paced stealth or a full frontal assault." Which makes combat easy to enjoy "regardless of the lower hardware specifications driving the experience." He continues, "throughout my time playing there was never a moment where I felt that I would have been better able to cope with a challenge if I had been playing on a more power system."

One thing McDonald did find an issue with however was a framerate cap in the Elden Ring Network test which apparently has "bad frame pacing." As the video demonstrates, the majority of the time the network test stays at a stable 30fps however does drop slightly below from time to time if there’s a big explosion or demanding sequence in the scene.

The good news however is that the Elden Ring network test has frame synchronization - similar to Bloodborne, Dark Souls 3, and Sekiro - so if you got on with those titles on PS4, Elden Ring shouldn’t be an issue either. "There is absolutely a solid enjoyable experience to be had by anyone for whom the PlayStation 4 is the most powerful console they currently own," McDonald concludes in the video.

Elden Ring is due to release fully on February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.