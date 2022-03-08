EA removes Russian players from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Packs

FIFA 22 has had all content related to Russian clubs removed from its Ultimate Team packs.

EA Sports has confirmed it's pulled Russian players and kits from its FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft. The move comes in response to Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

In an in-game message sent to FIFA 22 players and shared on Reddit, the publisher said, "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian People and, like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine".

The company has confirmed the following content will no longer be available in FIFA Ultimate Team Packs and Ultimate Draft:

Player items from Russian clubs

Kit items from Russian clubs

Stadia and Stadium items from Russian clubs and the national team

This action follows the publisher's decision last week to remove Russian teams from FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. At the time, EA said, "We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games".

The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister recently urged PlayStation and Xbox to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts as well as temporarily ban all Russian and Belarus-based teams from competing in esports events. Neither Sony nor Microsoft has yet responded to the statement.

An indie games bundle to aid the people of Ukraine is currently live. It offers nearly 1,000 games for $10 and has already amassed almost $500,000 in donations. The Bundle for Ukraine collection includes some gaming gems like Celeste, Superhot and Towerfall.

We've recently spoken with dozens of developers who shared what it's like for game developers in Ukraine, working and living under the shadow of war.