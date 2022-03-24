EA DICE learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042 launch

EA DICE has reportedly learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042, and will apparently be undoing many of the changes made in the game for future releases.

The new report comes from XFire, claiming knowledge of internal workings at Battlefield 2042 developer EA DICE. The report suggests that the majority of developers on Battlefield 2042 have already moved on to the next game in the shooter series, and that this next game was originally going to be a "hero shooter" with Specialists becoming mercenaries.

However, that might no longer be the case, thanks to recent fan feedback surrounding the Specialists in Battlefield 2042. The report from XFire now claims that changes coming to the Specialists roles in Battlefield 2042 will be reflected in the next game in the series, with Specialists roles and abilities being more closely tied to traditional classes.

One source close to the studio has said that "valuable lessons" have been learned from the launch of Battlefield 2042. This could again feed into the shape of the next game in the Battlefield series, which sounds like it's going in a very different direction now than how it was shaping up to be prior to the launch of Battlefield 2042.

No matter what happens with Battlefield at large, EA remains committed to "fully improving" Battlefield 2042. Even if EA executives previously pointed the finger at Halo Infinite and COVID-19 as chief factors in Battlefield 2042's disappointing launch, work appears to be being done to completely overhaul the game and series going forward.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists | Battlefield 2042 weapons | Battlefield 2042 error codes | Battlefield 2042 tips | Battlefield 2042 modes | Battlefield 2042 campaign