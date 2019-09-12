EA Access and Origin Access are getting Anthem, FIFA 20 and more games this month

EA Access and Origin Access - EA's subscription-based digital collections for PC and console, respectively - are getting some major additions this month. Anthem and FIFA 20 are the headlining games, and they're coming to all platforms. Origin Access is also getting a few more games including the still-kicking 3D platformer Yooka-Laylee.

Let's start with EA Access on Xbox One and PS4. An EA Access subscription costs $4.99 per month or $29.99, and in addition to discounts on digital purchases, it also lets you access a set library of games. That library is getting two new games this month: Anthem, which is now available, and FIFA 20, which will arrive on September 19. However, only a 10-hour "Play First" trial of FIFA 20 will be available on EA Access, so you'll still need to buy the full game after that runs out. You can also play the FIFA 20 demo on all platforms.

Origin Access is getting a few more games. Most of these games will be available via the Basic subscription which costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year, but FIFA 20 is tied to the Prmier version which costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Here's the full breakdown:

Out now:

Anthem

Out of the Park Baseball 20

The Escapists 2

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Yooka-Laylee

Out September 19:

FIFA 20 10-hour "Play First" trial

FIFA 20 (Premier exclusive)