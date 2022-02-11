What to do in the Dying Light 2 Aitor side quest

In the Dying Light 2 Aitor quest, you've got to attempt to heal the wounded Peacekeeper by giving him the small or big petals of the Recluse flower. The only issue? The person who gave you the medical advice was blinded by the Peacekeepers, so can they really be trusted and are they trying to help the people who maimed them in Dying Light 2, or are they giving advice that will kill Aitor for revenge? Fun times. Coming up, we'll lay out all the possible choices and outcomes for the Dying Light 2 Aitor quest. Basically, this is a fun game of 'do we trust the horrifically tortured person not to try and get back at their attackers?' Let's play.

Dying Light 2 Aitor quest walkthrough

You'll pick up the Dying Light 2 Aitor quest after you report to the Peacekeepers' shipwreck base for the first time. After talking to a few people, you'll eventually meet someone called Meyer, and while talking to her Aitor will be brought in, mortally wounded. This will trigger the mission, with the first step being to learn more about Aitor's condition.

Head to the hospital and you'll meet the Doctor who explains they don't have the drugs to treat Aitor, and only a local herbalist can help with specialist knowledge of plants. Aitor's wife doesn't want anything to do with that but, because it would be a short mission otherwise, your next port of call will be the herbalist.

Head to the mission marker this gives you to find Margaret the healer. She'll talk you through two important pieces of information: Firstly, the small petals of a plant called the Recluse can save Aitor, while the big ones will kill him. Oh, and by the way, the Peacekeepers carved out her eyes because some of them died when they didn't follow her instructions properly last time. We'll circle back around to that whole thing later...

The recluse flowers have to be gathered at night, in a marked area full of toxic chemicals and Howlers. So bring plenty of poison protection and be ready to run when you inevitably trigger a chase. There are more Dying Light 2 tips for surviving in Villedor during the day and night.

You can only collect the whole flowers in general, so don't waste any time looking small or big petals - just grab handfuls of entire plant and get out fast. When you get back to Aitor and the doctor, you'll very quickly be put on the spot and forced to make a pressured decision:

The correct answer here is to give Aitor the small petals.

Giving Aitor the small petals of the Recluse plant will heal him and save his life. The big ones will kill him, while refusing to give him the herbs at all will just see him languishing on the bed in a coma for the rest of the game. Lawan will just tell you to give him the small petals as well. So the healer, despite what the Peacekeepers did, still wanted to help.

The only real practical upshot of all this is that if Aitor lives, he'll eventually turn up in the Fish Eye bar later to prove he's alive. He'll bring his son, have a little chat about how his life is going to prove you totally saved it. He'll also give you a parting gift: the Lazarus knuckles that brought you together in way back in the opening of the game when you were making Dying Light 2 The Only Way Out choices.

