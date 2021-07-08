Dwayne Johnson’s new Netflix movie Red Notice gets a November release date

Red Notice, the new Netflix action movie starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, has got a release date.

As revealed on Netflix's Twitter account, Red Notice is set to arrive on November 12.

Red Notice has come bundled with a lot of expectation. For one thing, the premise is red hot. Three of the most bankable box office names star in the actioner; Johnson plays an FBI agent who crosses paths with an art thief (Gadot) and a conman (Reynolds) after a "daring heist".

Netflix has also pumped a record-breaking amount of money into the venture. Johnson said back in June: "Red Notice is the largest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners and deliver an awesome movie for our global audience."

If all that hype wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, there’s even your first look at Red Notice ahead of the film’s release, showing Johnson and Reynolds suited and booted, while Gal Gadot is front and centre in a red dress.

Dwayne Johnson!!! Ryan Reynolds!!! Gal Gadot!!! The world's number one profiler, art thief, and con go head to head in RED NOTICE, on Netflix 12 November. pic.twitter.com/m4kfkEPzRkJuly 8, 2021 See more

Red Notice is part of Netflix’s concentrated effort to deliver big movies on what’s fast becoming a weekly basis on the streamer. The likes of Army of the Dead and the Fear Street Trilogy have already captured viewers’ attentions in the first half of 2021.

The second half is just as jam-packed: Jason Momoa is appearing in Sweet Girl on Netflix this August. Another A-lister, Chris Hemsworth, is playing the lead in sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead. Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is also set for 2021.

That all amounts to a serious amount of talent and a serious amount of reasons to keep watching Netflix week-to-week. If you need to fill out your watchlist before then, here are the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows you should be watching.