Dungeons and Dragons set photos show off Hugh Grant in costume

New Dungeons & Dragons set photos have hit the internet – and they reveal Hugh Grant in full costume.

Grant is set to play the main villain of the movie, named Forge Fletcher. While the plot of the film is still shrouded in mystery, we do know that it's based on the fantasy tabletop game of the same name. That means the possibilities are pretty much endless. Details on Grant's character are tightly under wraps, and it's difficult to glean any clues from his costume. What is clear, though, is that Fletcher will be sharply dressed. Check out the photos below.

All aboard the dragon boat! Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Chris Pine checking out the ride. Michelle's mask-less and packing some battle scars. Plus, we see more of Hugh Grant's costume.#DungeonsAndDragonsMovie #dndmovie #dnd #dungeonsanddragonshttps://t.co/WXZMPuCCc9 pic.twitter.com/ennV3iU05uJune 29, 2021 See more

Some slightly better photos can be seen here, and it looks like Chloe Coleman is also on the scene:https://t.co/6RH2AL9lmC pic.twitter.com/5JLcn4youqJune 29, 2021 See more

Along with Grant, the photos also include a look at Justice Smith, Chris Pine, and Michelle Rodriguez. This isn't the first time Rodriguez has been spied on set – another picture of the actor recently surfaced with her in costume.

Grant, Rodriguez, Pine, and Smith will be joined in the movie by a cast that includes Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who is set to play a paladin, and It star Sophia Lillis, whose character's name is Doric.

The Dungeons and Dragons adaptation has been in development since 2015, and is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo are best known for helming the comedy Game Night, which stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

"I've listened to a couple of Dungeons and Dragons podcasts in my time. I played a ton of JRPGs [Japanese role-playing games] and basically everything that's come out of it," Page recently said of his role. "I played a ton of Diablo as a teenager, so I'm used to the fact that I play a paladin – that's just what I do, and I know what that means, to a degree. I watched my friends play Baldur's Gate, so I'm like a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner."

He added that the script attracted him to the role, and said that it will be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere."

There's a while to wait yet, though – Dungeons & Dragons is slated for release on March 3, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.