New Dune images featuring Zendaya and Oscar Isaac revealed as Denis Villeneuve confirms movie will be split into two parts

A bunch of new behind-the-scenes images from Denis Villeneuve's Dune have been revealed

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

First, an official still from Dune was released, teasing Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Now, thanks to Vanity Fair, we have various new images of the cast wearing their space gear, including Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin.

What's interesting to note is how grounded these images look. Denis Villeneuve's take on the iconic science-fiction novel's dirtier than David Lynch's take, with the colours more muted. However, to note, the images – a selection of which you can see below – are from behind-the-scenes, and not still from the movie itself.

“It was really surreal,” Chalamet told the publication. “There are these Goliath landscapes, which you may imagine existing on planets in our universe, but not on Earth.”

Vanity Fair's profile also confirms that Dune will be released in two instalments, though it's unclear whether they have been filmed back-to-back. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve said. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

The director – best known for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 – added that filming Dune has been "the most difficult thing I’ve done in my life" which hopefully implies this will be an epic unlike anything we have seen before. 

Villeneuve's Dune reaches cinemas on December 18 and has, as yet, not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. There's no confirmation on when Part II will arrive. For more science-fiction goodness, check out our pieces on:

