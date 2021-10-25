Denis Villeneuve teases "more fun" sequel as Dune breaks a box office record for HBO Max

Dune has broken a box office record for Warner Bros. and HBO Max, achieving the best opening weekend in the US for a day-and-date release from the studio.

The movie made $40.1 million in the US during its opening weekend after opening on October 22. Worldwide, it made $87.5 million this weekend, bringing its current total revenue to $220.7 million.

Like the rest of Warner Bros.' slate of 2021 movies, Dune was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. These day-and-date releases have traditionally hindered box office takings, so a solid box office showing is good news for the movie's potential sequel, as Dune Part 2 hasn't officially been greenlit yet. However, director Denis Villeneuve knows exactly where the series is going next, although he's keeping his lips sealed.

In an interview with ScreenRant , Villeneuve was asked if he could reveal one thing to expect from Dune Part 2 – and beyond. He responded: "I will not dare to do that. The difference is just that Dune: Part One, of course, is like an introduction to a world where we explain who is who, who is doing what, and what is the technology? What is the culture here?

"The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."