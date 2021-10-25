Denis Villeneuve teases "more fun" sequel as Dune breaks a box office record for HBO Max

Dune has broken a box office record for Warner Bros. and HBO Max, achieving the best opening weekend in the US for a day-and-date release from the studio.
The movie made $40.1 million in the US during its opening weekend after opening on October 22. Worldwide, it made $87.5 million this weekend, bringing its current total revenue to $220.7 million.
Like the rest of Warner Bros.' slate of 2021 movies, Dune was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. These day-and-date releases have traditionally hindered box office takings, so a solid box office showing is good news for the movie's potential sequel, as Dune Part 2 hasn't officially been greenlit yet. However, director Denis Villeneuve knows exactly where the series is going next, although he's keeping his lips sealed.
In an interview with ScreenRant, Villeneuve was asked if he could reveal one thing to expect from Dune Part 2 – and beyond. He responded: "I will not dare to do that. The difference is just that Dune: Part One, of course, is like an introduction to a world where we explain who is who, who is doing what, and what is the technology? What is the culture here?
"The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."
Dune is out in theaters and on HBO Max now. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best sci-fi movies of all time.