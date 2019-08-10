Dragon Quest Builders 2's final free update includes an epilogue and sweet new hairstyles

The final free update for Dragon Quest Builders 2 will drop on August 20, 2019.

Revealed via a new Square Enix livestream (thanks, Polygon ), the update will include a new epilogue, additional hairstyles, weather changes, plus – finally – the ability to make multiple save files, too.

To access the epilogue, players will need to have unlocked a minimum of 45 builder recipes, completed all of the scavenger hunts on Explorer's Shores, and have visited a Buildertopia at least once. Complete all that and a special letter will arrive, kicking off the epilogue.

If you've been coveting the lovely locks of NPCs, you'll finally be able to slay your personal style now four new hairdos have been added to both male and female characters. Sadly they're not unisex, and – like other headwear – you won't be able to add further adornments on top of your 'do, either, but they do offer new options beyond the restricted 'pigtails or spikes' choice previously available. To unlock them, complete the "Let's Make a Room for the Villagers" builder recipe.

As for the weather options on the Isle of Awakening? Once you've unlocked all builder recipes and have obtained the Builder’s Eye and talked to the glowing Hammerhood, you will be able to create weather cards at the Magic Workstation. It looks as though you'll be able to create five cards that affect the weather, and all are pretty self-explanatory: Clear Card, Cloudy Card, Rain Card, Snow Card, and Storm Card (thanks, Gematsu).

Last but by no means least, you'll also be able to save up to three Buildertopias, too.

For the full details, check out this Japanese livestream from Square Enix: