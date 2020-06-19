Dragon Age 4 concept art teased, and it's pretty as all hell

Today's EA Play Live event gave us a new - small - look at Dragon Age 4 as part of a montage of games that will appear on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's the first time we've seen the game since a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2018 and even if it was just some pretty concept art, we're grateful for the crumbs.

(Image credit: EA)

We didn't get any gameplay, new footage, or even the name uttered aloud during today's showcase, but at least we know it's still in production, and looking promising.

(Image credit: EA)

It's been six years since Dragon Age: Inquisition, a game that ended with the bombshell that one of your companions, Solas, was actually Fen'Harel, the elven god of betrayal. We knew Dragon Age 4 was going to let us see more of the sneaky slaphead, and Bioware has delivered, as confirmed by a blog post from the studio in September 2019.

"I can say... that one of our projects has a large and growing team in Edmonton working through pre-production, and based on the progress I’m seeing, I can confirm that indeed the Dread Wolf rises."

Last we heard from the rumor mill, Dragon Age 4 was being built with Anthem's toolset under the code name Morrison and would be a live service game. Casey Hudson, GM of Bioware, clarified this didn't mean the death of single-player Dragon Age.

Reading lots of feedback regarding Dragon Age, and I think you’ll be relieved to see what the team is working on. Story & character focused.Too early to talk details, but when we talk about “live” it just means designing a game for continued storytelling after the main story.January 25, 2018

Need something to play now? Check out the best games of 2020 released so far, updated every month.