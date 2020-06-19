Popular

Dragon Age 4 concept art teased, and it's pretty as all hell

By

Bioware acts the big old tease with some next-gen images during EA Play Live

(Image credit: EA)

Today's EA Play Live event gave us a new - small - look at Dragon Age 4 as part of a montage of games that will appear on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's the first time we've seen the game since a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2018 and even if it was just some pretty concept art, we're grateful for the crumbs. 

(Image credit: EA)

We didn't get any gameplay, new footage, or even the name uttered aloud during today's showcase, but at least we know it's still in production, and looking promising. 

(Image credit: EA)

It's been six years since Dragon Age: Inquisition, a game that ended with the bombshell that one of your companions, Solas, was actually Fen'Harel, the elven god of betrayal. We knew Dragon Age 4 was going to let us see more of the sneaky slaphead, and Bioware has delivered, as confirmed by a blog post from the studio in September 2019. 

"I can say... that one of our projects has a large and growing team in Edmonton working through pre-production, and based on the progress I’m seeing, I can confirm that indeed the Dread Wolf rises."

Last we heard from the rumor mill, Dragon Age 4 was being built with Anthem's toolset under the code name Morrison and would be a live service game. Casey Hudson, GM of Bioware, clarified this didn't mean the death of single-player Dragon Age. 

Need something to play now? Check out the best games of 2020 released so far, updated every month.

Rachel Weber

I'm the benevolent Queen of the US, or - as they insist I call it - US Managing Editor. I write news, features and reviews, and look after a crack team of writers who all insist on calling trousers "pants" and don't think the phrase fanny pack is problematic. 