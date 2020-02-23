Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall is returning for season 13

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed he is returning for season 13 of the cult TV show.

“I do know I’m coming back for a third season,” Chibnall told Entertainment Weekly . “Yeah, absolutely. We are already planning the stories. Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

As for when we'll see Jodie and co. return in season 13?

“It will be next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting," he teased.

Jodie Whittaker also recently confirmed she's returning as Doctor Who for season 13 . The actress, who currently plays the Time Lord, casually confirmed the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly a few weeks back, saying she's "clinging on tight" to the role.

"Yes, I’m doing another season," she said. "That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!"

Doctor Who's two-part end-of-season finale kicks off with Ascension of the Cybermen tonight on BBC 1 and concludes next week with The Timeless Children.