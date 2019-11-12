Disney Plus app: Here's how to download and start streaming on iPhone, Android, and more

You'll need to know how to download the Disney Plus app if you want to jump straight into Star Wars: The Mandalorian on your device of choice. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to find the Disney Plus app if you have any modern streaming-capable device. There's always the official website if you prefer to watch on your TV, but if you prefer to take it all in on your big screen or on your phone for on-the-go Marvel marathons, the Disney Plus app is available on a ton of different devices.

You'll need a subscription to access all of the content, but it's easy to grab one if you sign up on the official site. And here's where you need to go to get the Disney Plus app on your platform of choice!

iPhone and iPad Disney Plus app

Download the iPhone and iPad Disney Plus app here

Want to start marathoning Disney Plus on your iPhone or iPad? Sensible - that way you don't have to stop watching even if something goes terribly wrong and you need to leave the house.

Apple TV Disney Plus app

Download the Apple TV Disney Plus app here

If you're more of an Apple TV fan, you can download the Apple TV Disney Plus app via the link above - it's actually the same App Store location as the iPhone and iPad versions, handily enough.

Android Disney Plus app

Download the Android Disney Plus app here

You won't be left out if you prefer Android, either. There are a ton of folks using Android phones, tablets, and other devices out there, and you can head to Google Play via the link above and start downloading the app immediately. That page will also tell you if your device is compatible.

PS4 Disney Plus app

Download the PS4 Disney Plus app here

If you already have a PS4 hooked up to your TV, you might as well put it to work streaming your favorite Disney Plus shows. As long as Spider-Man: Far From Home isn't on the service due to licensing issues, you can always swap over to Spider-Man PS4 and pretend.

Xbox One Disney Plus app

Download the Xbox One Disney Plus app here

If you prefer to watch on Xbox One instead, you'll have just as easy of a time getting Disney Plus onto your big screen. The link above will send you straight to Disney Plus' listing on the Microsoft Store.

Roku Disney Plus channel

Download the Roku Disney Plus app here

Want to start marathoning on your Roku device? Whether you've got a standard Roku box, a Roku Ultra, a Roku Stick, or anything else in the Roku line, you'll be able to start downloading the channel with the link above. Just make sure you're signed into your Roku account so it goes to the right device.