Disenchanted: Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays cast in Disney Plus' Enchanted sequel

Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have all joined the cast of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted at Disney Plus. They join returning stars Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey, as reported by Deadline.

The newly added trio are rumored to play villains in the long-awaited sequel. Enchanted made its debut back in 2007 and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $340 million at the box office. It also earned three Academy Award Best Song nominations for composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Enchanted is both a homage to and a parody of Disney's animated features – making numerous references to Disney's past works through the combination of live-action filmmaking, traditional animation, and computer-generated imagery. The plot focused on an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world into the live-action world of New York City.

Bridgette Hales is the most recent writer attached to the project,. Director Andy Shankman is looking to start production soon, and that looks like it may happen any day now as the Irish Examiner reported Disney initiating a casting call for the project and a set to be built in Ireland village of Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Rudolph has another Disney project on the way – she lent her voice to a character in the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Luca. Brown also has a Disney connection – she appeared in both Avengers: Endgame and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Mays is most known for her role as Emma Pillsbury in Glee, and she also starred as Charlie Andrews on the show Heroes.

You'll have to wait a little longer for a release date for Disenchanted, but in the meantime, you can check out our picks for the best movies on Disney Plus.