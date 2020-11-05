Dirt 5 gameplay outlines PS5-exclusive features

Dirt 5 gameplay on the PS5 has debuted, and it comes with a commentary from technical director David Springate.

You can check out the full gameplay video from Codemasters and Springate just below, who walks viewers through the next-gen exclusive features for Dirt 5. For starters, it'll come with a 120hz mode enabled on Sony's next-gen consoles, something that was also revealed for the Xbox Series X version of the game last month.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Additionally, Springate explains that Dirt 5 takes advantage of the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers on the PS5. The technical director explains that the adaptive triggers allow for a lot more expression than controller rumble, further immersing the player in the game.

Springate also explains that Dirt 5 takes full advantage of the PS5's impressive 3D Tempest audio features. Normally you'd just hear surrounding stereo sound when you plug in a pair of headphones, but with Dirt 5 on the PS5, you'll hear full 3D surround sound, a significant step up from what we're used to.

Dirt 5 actually launches just tomorrow on the PS4. It'll be launching next week alongside the PS5 on November 12, and anyone who purchases Codemasters's racing sim on PS4 will be entitled to a free PS5 upgrade. However, any progress you've made on the PS4 won't transfer over to the PS5.

For a look at all the additional games launching alongside Sony's next-gen console next week, head over to our full PS5 launch games guide.