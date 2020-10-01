Dirt 5 progress on PS4 won’t transfer over to PS5

Dirt 5 developer Codemasters has announced that saves for the game on PS4 won't carry over to the PS5.

The announcement comes from the official Dirt 5 Twitter account. The developer explained to a query from a consumer that although saves for the game can transfer between the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the same can't be said of the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Currently on Xbox, all progress can be carried over between generations. On PlayStation, your Playgrounds creations can be carried over, but other game progress (Career, currency, saved liveries) cannot. If that changes, we'll let you know!September 24, 2020

So if you're purchasing Dirt 5 on the PS4, you won't be able to carry over your career progress, currency, saved car designs, and more to the PS5 version of the game if you upgrade your console.

This follows hot on the heels of a similar announcement for Ryu Ga Gotoku's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Set to launch later this year on November 13 for the PS4, Like a Dragon won't be coming to the PS5 until March 2021, and when it launches on Sony's next-gen console, your PS4 saves won't transfer to the new platform.

At Xbox we put gamers first. 💚🙅🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/5UqDZV8PLxSeptember 30, 2020

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg had a little fun subtweeting Playstation shortly after the announcement, it would seem. "At Xbox we put gamers first," wrote Greenberg on Twitter, responding to Microsoft's Larry Hryb talking about how the Xbox Series X takes advantage of "four generations of compatibility" for save transfers from the Xbox One to the Series X.

For a complete list of all the additional games aside from Dirt 5 headed to Sony's next-gen console, check out our upcoming PS5 games article.