Direct to video Doom: Annihilation gets a new trailer and it's… a trailer

The new trailer for Universal 1440 Entertainment's Doom: Annihilation flick is here, and it's… something. The film, which stars Amy Manson (Torchwood, Once Upon a Time) as Lieutenant Joan Dark and Dominic Magham (Ophelia) as Dr. Malcolm Betruger, is set to release on home media October 1.

The film tells the story of a group of scientists that discover a portal on Mars that can transport you to different parts of the universe. What initially seems like an unrivaled scientific breakthrough for humankind quickly turns into something horrifying when the scientists realize they've opened a portal straight to hell. Lieutenant Joan Dark and the team have to stop the demons from leaving Mars and attacking Earth. The trailer is short, but it gives us a good idea of what the film offers, which seems fairly low-budget, to be honest.

The developers of Doom Eternal, id Software has sought to distance itself from this cinematic adaptation of Doom, tweeting out a brief, but clear statement.

We're not involved with the movie. https://t.co/Du3wHSHk44March 11, 2019

Doom: Annihilation will reportedly feature some first-person shots in an ode to the game, and seems to be darker and gorier than the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson version from 2005. But will it be any good? Most fans aren't so optimistic (just look at the YouTube comments).

Doom: Annihilation will drop on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on October 1. The unrelated Doom Eternal will drop on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on November 22.