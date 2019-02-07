Devil May Cry 5 is just one short month away, but devil hunters who are desperate to give it a try will be delighted to jump into the PS4 and Xbox One demo that went live today. Along with giving you a good feel for the intense action of this third-person brawler, playing the demo will also grant you a bonus 30,000 Red Orbs (i.e. money) when you jump into the full game.

This is technically the demo's second appearance after it first appeared as a limited-time, Xbox One exclusive demo last December. That said, there have been a few new additions to this run through Red Grave City: access to the Punchline Devil Breaker and the Customize option. You'll get to play as Nero, one of the three playable protagonists alongside Dante and newcomer V, using his changeable Devil Breaker arm to string together absurd combos and juggle demons into oblivion. It's the perfect opportunity to start practicing DMC5's impressive combos, as you slash up baddies with your Red Queen sword then blast them out of the air with a few rounds from your Blue Rose handgun.

Our recent hands-on Devil May Cry 5 preview was a blast, and gave us more insight into how the mysterious V plays using his menagerie of spirit animals. "Devil May Cry 5 definitely has the most to offer core players out of all the games in the series to date," we wrote, "and we don’t think it’s a stretch to suggest it could be the most fun we’re going to have from an action game in 2019." Here's how to download the demo on your platform of choice, and you should do so ASAP before it potentially goes away. Devil May Cry 5 will launch in full for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 8.

Devil May Cry 5 demo download - PS4

As always, you can find the demo via your console - but you can also add the demo to your library via its PlayStation Store page and start the download going from your browser if your PS4 is currently in rest mode. The demo is 8.82GB on PS4.

Devil May Cry 5 demo download - Xbox One

You can find the download directly on your Xbox One, or queue it up on the Xbox Store page . If you previously installed the Xbox One demo, you may want to uninstall that and redownload this new one just in case, given the small additions to the content. The demo is 8.31GB on Xbox One.