Destiny 2: Warmind reveal stream's coming soon, but you can get a lot just from the teaser

Destiny 2 players could smell it in the air even before the new Warmind teaser trailer arrived: more content reveals are coming. Bungie plans to host another of its usual developer streams focused on the upcoming expansion - Warmind is slated to arrive on May 8 - but you don't have to wait to start finding new stuff! The teaser confirms some key new details of its own.

The first thing to note, and the biggest win for fans of old-school Exotics, is the return of Suros Regime. The Exotic assault rifle was a versatile PvP favorite in Destiny, allowing users to swap between faster hipfire and slower but more damaging aim-down-sights fire, and to heal themselves by landing shots. We didn't see enough of the updated version to tell how it will actually perform in Destiny 2, but we'll probably learn more in the stream proper.

You'll get to try it it out in the Hellas Basin region of Mars, which will hopefully have more new ground to tread than the regrettably limited Venus area from Expansion 1: Curse of Osiris. When you're not exploring, you can try out the "Hive Escalation Protocol," which looks and sounds an awful lot like a new horde mode. Bungie fans have been clamoring for a successor to Halo: ODST's Firefight mode for years and years, so maybe they'll finally be in luck?

Other key points revealed by the trailer include a new, extra-chilly variant of enemies infesting Mars: frozen Hive. Their thralls emit a literally cool aura as they tunnel up from the dirt, and all of them have a bit of a frosted look about them. Frosted like a window on a cold winter morning, not frosted like the tips of Guy Fieri.

Last but not least, there are some new pieces of gear on the way. Freezeframe on the Titan loading a shotgun at 0:15, and you can see what looks like some fancy new Warmind-themed armor. I always did like their polygons-and-carbon-fiber look, so that's exciting. And at the very end, a Hunter attacks with a dramatic, room-clearing staff strike - but it looks pretty Solar in nature, rather than the usual Arcstrider abilities. Could we be looking at a new subclass variant, or perhaps a new form of melee power weapon?

The answers to… well, probably not all of our questions, but many of them, will arrive once the stream begins on Tuesday, April 24 at 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST.