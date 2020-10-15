Destiny 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X release date set for early December

Destiny 2 and all of its expansions will be playable on PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S starting December 8, Bungie announced today.

With Destiny 2: Beyond Light launching on November 10, right alongside the Xbox Series X and just two days before PS5, many players have wondered if the next-gen version of the game would also arrive in November. As it turns out, this was just a happy accident; the delay for Beyond Light just so happened to push it into the holiday console window, but Bungie needs a smidge more time to ready its next-gen version.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Destiny 2 sounds worth the wait, though. Bungie previously confirmed 4K/60FPS support, but it's only just now outlined the full range of upgrades that the new consoles afford. Most importantly, the next-gen version will have a field of view slider, which has been highly requested ever since Destiny 2 came to PC and players realized just how beneficial a higher FOV can be. This will be joined by free next-gen upgrades and cross-generation multiplayer (both within the same console family), as previously announced.

The studio also stressed that "there will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents."

The new Xbox Series S details here are especially valuable. With it being the weakest next-gen console, players were understandably unsure about how it would compare to the Xbox Series X when it comes to Destiny 2. Bungie says that the only real difference is its resolution; the Series S will play Destiny at 1080p/60FPS, while the Series X will support 4K/60FPS. Both Xbox consoles will offer the same FOV sliders and loading improvements.