Destiny 2 could get its own TV show as Bungie outlines future plans for 'additional media'

Destiny 2 could be looking to expand into some 'additional media' in the future as developer Bungie has done some expansions of its own.

Alongside an "extensive expansion" to the studio's headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, it has also opened its first-ever international office in Amsterdam. The most important part of all of this, however, is that Bungie is planning to expand the world of Destiny beyond the scope of video games.

This 'additional media' could be anything ranging from TV, films, anime, books, and more. Bungie also announced that it will try to release one new, non-Destiny game within the next four years.

"The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie," CEO Pete Parsons said in a blog post. "We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them."

Bungie is now able to "increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs", supposedly, thanks to this recent expansion.

Taking charge of these new avenues for Destiny, Bungie has placed Destiny Universe vice president Mark Noseworthy and executive creative producer Luke Smith in charge of the project to "oversee and prepare for the expansion of the Destiny Universe into additional media".

At the moment it's unclear if Bungie is honing in on anything specific for Destiny and there was no time-frame attached to just when we might see a potential TV show or film announced, but whatever this foray into 'additional media' for the Destiny franchise is, it is almost certainly in the works at Bungie.

Destiny 2 has been a continuous success for Bungie and it makes a lot of sense why the studio wants to expand it away from just being about video games. It certainly gives us a Star Wars vibe in terms of this planned expansion, so perhaps we might see a successful Destiny show, film, or book series in the near future.