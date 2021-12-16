Denis Villeneuve to direct adaptation of novel from author of 2001: A Space Odyssey

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has another sci-fi project in the works – the filmmaker is set to adapt Rendezvous With Rama, a novel by Arthur C. Clarke (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

First published in 1973, Clarke's novel is set in the 22nd Century and follows a group of human space explorers who must intercept an alien starship that enters our solar system, in a mission thought to lead to humanity's first contact with alien intelligence. Morgan Freeman, who previously held the rights to the book, is also on board as a producer.

Clarke is perhaps best known for writing the novelization of Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey – the two projects were developed concurrently, and the novel was published after the release of the movie. Clarke also penned three sequels between 1982 and 1997.

Villeneuve, meanwhile, is no stranger to sci-fi – before 2021's Dune , he also directed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 . Dune: Part Two is already on the way as Villeneuve's next project as he continues to adapt Frank Herbert's novels, so we can assume that Rendezvous With Rama won't be heading to our screens for a little while yet. The filmmaker is also set to direct episodes of and executive produce the HBO Max spin-off prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, which will tell the story of the Bene Gesserit.